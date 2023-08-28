Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes goes on strike to force Manchester City transfer

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes has gone on strike in a bid to force a move to Manchester City, according to reports.

The Molineux club have already rejected one bid from the Premier League champions, thought to be in the region of €55 million, for the Portugal international.

Nunes missed Wolves' 1-0 victory over Everton at the weekend after being sent off in their previous game, a 4-1 defeat to Brighton.

Reports suggest he has now made it clear to the club that he wants to leave and has stopped training until he gets his wish.

Nunes joined from Sporting Lisbon last August in a deal worth €45 million, and has four years remaining on a contract which runs until 2027.

The player will likely face disciplinary action, but could yet be integrated back into the Wolves squad if no move occurs before the summer transfer window shuts at 11pm on Friday.

The treble winners are in the market for midfield reinforcements following a serious hamstring injury to Kevin de Bruyne that is likely to keep the Belgian out of action for a number of months.

They had earlier shown interest in West Ham's Lucas Paqueta and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze.

City currently sit top of the Premier League with the division's only 100 per cent record. Rodri's late winner at Sheffield United on Sunday means they have now won their opening three league matches of the season.

Rodrigo to the rescue! 💥 pic.twitter.com/6TAq2NXzNj — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 27, 2023

Erling Haaland was also on target at Bramall Lane but the striker endured a mixed afternoon with a penalty miss and some uncharacteristically sloppy finishing.

However, Juanma Lillo, who took on the head coach’s role as Pep Guardiola recovers from back surgery in Barcelona, said the fact he got his goal shows why he is one of the best in the world.

“Today would have been difficult for any striker, how it played out in the first half," said Lillo.

“Of course there was the situation with the penalty, which is frustrating for anyone, but that could happen to any striker, not just Erling.

“What it does show is that, and not just because he scored, because he came close on a couple of other occasions as well, came really close with (another) header, that it really shows his mental fortitude to keep going and keep going.

“That’s something that’s really difficult to find and he showed it throughout. He’s a very young lad and his mindset is so good that, OK he’s missed a penalty, but he’s come back now and he wants to keep going and keep trying to score these goals.”