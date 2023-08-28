Man City submit €60m bid for Wolves midfielder Nunes and Verratti heads to Qatar

The summer transfer window is entering its final few days in Europe as clubs aim to finalise last-minute deals before the September 1 deadline.

However, to add another layer of drama, the Saudi Pro League deadline is not until September 20, which could mean three weeks of nail-biting for some clubs hoping their top players are not targeted by Saudi sides.

Each day, we collect the best of the transfer speculation and assess the likelihood of these deals materialising.



Strong chance

Manchester City have made a transfer bid of €60m to sign Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes, says Fabrizio Romano. Their latest proposal is the second approach that the Premier League champions have made to sign the 25-year-old Portugal international, who has already agreed personal terms over a potential switch to Etihad Stadium. Nunes was sent off in the second Premier League match of the season against Brighton.



Strong chance

Talks are ongoing between Sevilla and Barcelona over a move for centre-back Clement Lenglet, reports Marca. The Europa League holders are keen to sign the 28-year-old Frenchman on loan, but Barca would need to cover some part of his salary. Lenglet has been one of the players who Barca manager Xavi Hernandez has been looking to move on this summer, but it is reported that a permanent transfer looks unlikely.



Strong chance

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to make an €80 million offer to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, says Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg. The 24-year-old France international, who is yet to force a move, is said to be keen on making the switch to PSG, with belief that his last game for the club was Sunday's the Bundesliga clash against Mainz.

Marco Verratti is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. AFP



Potential

An agreement has been reached between Al Arabi and PSG for the signature of midfielder Marco Verratti, reports Foot Mercato. The Qatari club are reported to have taken the lead in the race for the 30-year-old Italy international, with Saudi side Al Ahli previously reported to be interested. Talks are now said to be ongoing between the Al Arabi and Verratti, whom they are hopeful of convincing to leave Europe.



Potential

Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad remain on the lookout for a defender, reports Italian journalist Rudy Galetti. Talks are continuing with free agent Sergio Ramos, who left Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, but there is belief that he is currently prioritising a move to Galatasaray, though he could still be open to moving to Saudi Arabia if the Turkish club fails to qualify for the Champions League.



Low chance

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are considering a swap deal involving Ryan Gravenberch and Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, reports Bild. Gravenberch has been unable to make an impact in Germany since arriving from Ajax, and it is said that Thomas Tuchel is interested in landing the 26-year-old Scotland international on loan if an agreement over a player exchange can’t be reached.



Low chance

Iran international striker Mehdi Taremi is prioritising a move to AC Milan, understands Calciomercato. Currently at FC Porto, the 31-year-old has been attracting interest from a number of clubs in Europe, and it looks as though the Rossoneri are leading the race for his signature. Taremi, who scored 22 goals in 33 league matches last season, is seen as a potential replacement for Divock Origi, who has failed to impress since joining the club from Liverpool.

