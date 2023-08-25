Gabriel Jesus ready to make Arsenal return

Arsenal received positive news ahead of their match against Fulham on Saturday after manager Mikel Arteta revealed that Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus is available again.

Jesus has made sufficient recovery following knee surgery and could play against Fulham.

Jesus has missed Arsenal's opening two games - wins over Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace - after undergoing what Arteta described as a “little procedure” days before the start of the season.

“It was a big blow for him after the preseason that he had to have another surgery,” Arteta said.

“But he is looking sharp and he trained the full week really good so he's ready go.”

There is speculation that both Folarin Balogun and Kieran Tierney could leave the club, and with the transfer window closing on September 1 a lot can still happen.

"There are some movements happening. Obviously, the last week is going to be really, really busy, but there's nothing we can announce at the moment," Arteta said.

"We need clarity in the amount of numbers we're going to have and who can do what, but until the window is shut..."

Meanwhile, Marco Silva admitted it will be difficult to replace Aleksandar Mitrovic and strengthen his squad as Fulham's hunt for new players hots up.

The Cottagers will be without the Serbian striker, who netted 14 goals in the league last season, after they sold him for a club-record fee to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

Silva hinted Fulham have left it too late to find the right profile of players to fill his under-sized squad with just one week before the market closes until January.

"In this moment in the market I have to say it is really difficult [to sign players] and this is the problem when you leave things until the last week of the market," Silva said.

"I am 100 per cent sure even if we lose an important player for us [Mitrovic] that with time we would be able to sign a player that could help us but right now we are doing the maximum, so let's see if it will be possible.

"Seven players left us at the end of the season and we lost Mitrovic too and we've just signed two so I think it's clear to people how many players we need."