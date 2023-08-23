Silva agrees new deal with Manchester City but Laporte announces departure

Bernardo Silva has ended speculation about his future by signing a new three-year contract with Manchester City – but long-serving defender Aymeric Laporte has announced he is leaving the club, with reports linking him to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

Silva has again been persistently linked with a summer transfer from the Etihad Stadium, with Barcelona known to be long-term admirers of the player.

But the Portugal star has now committed to City until 2026, agreeing fresh terms and adding another year to a deal that was due to expire in 2025.

“I’ve had six incredible years at Manchester City and I’m delighted to extend my time here,” said Silva, who joined from Monaco in 2017.

“I am going into my seventh season at City. Since I arrived, I can only remember one season where we weren’t successful, so to be here until now meant trophies, meant winning a lot and I like to win. It is good to win.

“It is not easy to be a winning team. It is a very good feeling and I wanted to keep it that way.

“It has been a dream in terms of what we have achieved, the prospects of what we can still do. In six years, we have won five Premier Leagues, one Champions League and all of the cups. I couldn’t have it much better to be honest.

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ 🙌 — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 23, 2023

“What we achieved last season is something unique and we are going to try and grab that opportunity again this season.

“We heard that four in a row was never done in the Premier League before, so we want to try that because it is so tough.”

Meanwhile, defender Aymeric Laporte announced his departure from the club in a video on social media.

Reports suggest that Laporte has agreed to join Al Nassr after five-and-a-half-years in England.

The Spain international seems certain to become the latest high-profile player to sign for a Saudi Pro League club, with ex-City teammate Riyad Mahrez among them after making the move to Al Ahli last month.

Dear Cityzens, today I wanted to share a story with you...



It has lasted for five and a half unforgettable years. Plenty of memories that I will keep forever close to my heart. pic.twitter.com/hR2e5CWfVi — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) August 23, 2023

“Dear Cityzens, today I wanted to share a story with you,” Laporte said in a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, that went on to show a highlights reel of his time at the club. “This is now our history. Thank you and see you really soon.”

Centre-back Laporte added in his social-media post: “It has lasted for five-and-a-half unforgettable years. Plenty of memories that I will keep forever close to my heart.”

Laporte will leave the Etihad after making 180 appearances for City, with his last outing for the club off the bench during their opening day Premier League win at Burnley.

He looks set to become the latest big name to move to Al Nassr after Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana and Alex Telles.