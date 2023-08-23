Manchester City closing in on deal for Belgium winger Jeremy Doku

Manchester City were last night on the brink of completing a deal for Belgium international winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes.

The 21-year-old Doku was in Manchester yesterday to undergo medical tests and complete formalities with the treble winners after they agreed a fee of £55.5 million with the French club earlier this week.

Although Doku can play all across the forward line, he is primarily a right winger and will help bolster an area of the squad weakened by Riyad Mahrez's summer departure to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.

Doku has played 14 times for Belgium, scoring twice, and is already off the mark in Ligue 1 this season having scored in Rennes' 5-1 opening day victory over Metz. Last season he made 35 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven times and providing four assists.

With his national team he was coached by Thierry Henry – the former Belgium assistant coach who was this week chosen to lead the France Under-21 team into next year's Olympics – and the Arsenal legend has backed the winger to prove a hit in England.

"When you're one-on-one with him, there's only one thing left to do ... pray," Henry told Amazon Prime.

"Rarely in my life have I seen a player come out of a dribble so quickly. It is extraordinary."

Meanwhile, City have been linked with moves for two Premier League midfielders as they seek cover for the injured Kevin De Bruyne, who is set for three to four months out with a hamstring issue sustained in their 3-0 victory at Burnley.

Reports suggest they are lining up a bid for Wolves' Portugal international Matheus Nunes, while Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace is also under consideration. It is also claimed they are no longer interested in West Ham's Lucas Paqueta, who they unsuccessfully targeted earlier in the window.

Doku will become the club's third signing of the summer transfer window after the arrivals of Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol.

Official, confirmed. Máximo Perrone has joined Las Palmas on a loan deal from Man City 🟡🔵



No buy option clause — he will return in June 2024. 🇦🇷🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/pgr7k2JJX7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2023

Meanwhile, City midfielder Maximo Perrone has joined Spanish side Las Palmas on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old Argentinian joined City from Velez Sarsfield in January and has since made two substitute appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Perrone has also been an unused substitute twice this term but will now continue his development with the Gran Canaria-based La Liga club.

A statement from City read: “Maximo Perrone has joined Spanish La Liga side UD Las Palmas on loan for the 2023/24 season.”