Leonardo Bonucci poised for Union Berlin switch while Chelsea seal teen star signing

The end of the transfer window is looming large on the horizon with clubs targeting last-minute improvements to their squads.

And t rumour mill remains in full swing so we bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those stories materialising.



Strong chance

Leonardo Bonucci is closing in on a move to Union Berlin, according to Calciomercato. The report reveals the veteran defender has attracted attention from across the globe, since Juventus made it clear the 36-year-old was no longer part of their plans, with Ajax named as an interested party, alongside clubs in Saudi Arabia and the MLS. However, it is now expected that Bonucci will sign for Union Berlin, as he eyes top-level football for the final stage of his career.



Strong chance

Deivid Washington has completed his medical at Chelsea, as the Santos striker closes in on completing his move, per Fabrizio Romano. It is understood that the Brazilian forward will join the Blues for a €16 million fee, alongside €4 million in add-ons, with the 18-year-old emerging as one of the most exciting talents in South America.



Potential

Fulham and Tottenham target Gift Orban will only depart KAA Gent for a fee in the region of £30-40 million, report Football Insider. The report indicates that both sides have a significant interest in the 21-year-old, with the pair in strong positions to land the forward, following the departures of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Harry Kane.

Mohammed Kudus has scored 24 goals in 85 appearances for Ajax. EPA



Potential

West Ham have seen a €42 million bid for Mohammed Kudus rejected by Ajax, per Fabrizio Romano. The tweet suggests that Ajax do not feel the deal is acceptable, which has left the Hammers to consider whether they want to make a new approach before the transfer window closes. Following the sale of Declan Rice, West Ham are not short on funds, but they may choose to look elsewhere for a cheaper alternative.



Low chance

Chelsea have an appreciation for Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, however, the Blues are not plotting to sign the forward, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 22-year-old has reportedly garnered significant interest in the Premier League, and while Chelsea are admirers, Romano indicates that the West London outfit will look towards alternative options before the window closes.



Low chance

Al Ittihad are interested in a move for PSG defender Marquinhos, however, the Brazilian is intent on staying at the Ligue 1 champions, per RMC Sport. It is believed that the Saudi Pro League outfit are desperate to add a high-profile defender to their ranks, following the acquisitions of N’Golo Kante, Fabinho and Karin Benzema.

Major deals of summer transfer window – in pictures