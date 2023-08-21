Andy Mitten: Huge day for Barca as nine of club's players started Women's World Cup final

Spain's victory against England in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday was also a triumph for current Champions League winners Barcelona.

Seven of Spain's starting XI represent the Catalan club and 2021 and 2022 Ballon d'Or holder Alexia Putellas, who is returning from a knee injury, came off the bench. Defensive midfielder Maria Perez, an unused substitute, also earned a winner's medal.

Two more Barca players, Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze, started the final for England, meaning nine of the club's stars were on the pitch at kick-off.

Aitana Bonmati, described by Pep Guardiola as the "woman Iniesta" also carried off the Golden Ball for the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament and 19-year-old left-winger Salma Paralluelo picked up the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Meanwhile, Barcelona's men's team played their first La Liga game in their new home at the city's Olympic Stadium on the same day as Spain's triumph in Sydney.

Their traditional home, the Camp Nou, is being redeveloped as the club looks to modernise the stadium and increase its capacity to 105,000 in time for the 2026 season.

Although there were plenty of empty seats at the Olympic Stadium, Xavi's men won their first league game at their temporary home 2-0 against Cadiz thanks to goals from Pedri and Robert Lewandowski.

In the video above, Andy Mitten reflects on the contribution of Barcelona's stars to Spain's Women's World Cup final win and considers the club's move to their new ground.

Barcelona 2 Cadiz 0 - in pictures