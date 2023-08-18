England v Spain: When is the Women's World Cup final and how to watch in UAE?

The ninth edition of the Fifa Women's World Cup reaches its climax on Sunday when Spain take on England in the final.

The 32-team tournament has been a huge success with president Gianni Infantino on Friday hailing Fifa's decision to expand the competition.

"They were saying: it's not going to work, the level is too different, you will have 15-0 scores, it will be bad for women's football and its image,” he said. “But I'm sorry, Fifa was right, Fifa was right.

“We had many countries around the world who thought they now have a chance to participate. Everyone now believes there is a chance to shine on the global stage.”

Here is everything you need to know about the final.

What is it?

The Women's World Cup final is the climax of a 32-team tournament that began on July 20 and has been co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Who is playing?

Current European champions England, playing in their first men's or women's World Cup final since 1966, take on Spain, who will be taking part in their first women's final. England are fourth in the Fifa rankings, two places above Spain. The United States were denied the chance to win a third tournament in a row when they were beaten by Sweden in the last 16.

How did they reach the final?

Spain finished second in Group B behind Japan after beating Costa Rica 3-0, Zambia 5-0, before losing 4-0 to the Japanese. In the last 16 they thrashed Switzerland 5-1, then defeated the Netherlands 2-1 after extra-time in the quarter-finals before knocking out Sweden by the same scoreline in the last four.

England, meanwhile, won all of their Group D games – defeating Haiti and Denmark 1-0 – before hammering China 6-1. In the last 16 they scraped past Nigeria 4-2 on penalties after the matched ended goalless at the end of extra-time. England then beat Colombia 2-1 in the quarter-finals before breaking the hearts of co-hosts Australia by winning 3-1 in the last four.

Spain players and officials celebrate after their Women's World Cup semi-final win over Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, on August 15, 2023. AFP

Where is it being played?

The match is being held at Sydney's Stadium Australia which has a capacity of 83,500.

What time does it kick-off?

The match is due to start 2pm UAE time.

What is the prize money?

Fifa has increased the total prize pool from $80 million in 2019 to $110m in 2023, distributing prize money to both participating member associations and to players.

The champions will receive $4.29m while the runners-up pocket $3.015m.

The player allocation will be: $195,000 for the runners-up; and $270,000 for the champions.

Where to watch the final?

It will be broadcast in the UAE and throughout the Mena region on beIN Sports.