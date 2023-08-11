Extra special Salma Paralluelo seals Spain's Women's World Cup semi-final spot

Teenager Salma Paralluelo scored an extra-time winner as Spain beat the Netherlands 2-1 to reach the Women's World Cup semi-finals for the first time on Friday.

Over a tense 90 minutes in Wellington full of incident, Mariona Caldentey scored an 81st-minute penalty for Spain, only for Stefanie van der Gragt to equalise in added time.

With the quarter-final seemingly headed for penalties, 19-year-old substitute Paralluelo produced a brilliant solo finish in the 111th minute to put Spain into the last four.

The former sprinter showcased her speed for the goal, racing up the pitch before sidestepping a defender and firing a left-footed shot that ricocheted off the post and in.

"[Coach Jorge Vilda] told me to be sure that I was open for the passes, that I could be in the right spaces and to compete, compete as much as I could," said Paralluelo.

"I had that opportunity and I was lucky to score so I'm very happy."

On the other hand, it was not the fairytale finish that Van der Gragt might have envisioned, with both a goal and a costly hand ball in the defeat to Spain.

But Spain coach Vilda said the 30-year-old, who played for the Dutch team for the last time on Friday, "deserves a statue."

Van der Gragt's obvious hand ball in the 81st minute led to Spain's first goal, but she earned a bit of redemption by scoring herself 10 minutes later to send the game to extra time.

Vilda said she will be missed.

"This kind of defender disappearing in modern football - the mentality, attitude, huge will to win, to fight, physical, strong with the head, strong over the ground. Every tackle is a tackle," Vilda said. "Not the best player in the world, but maybe the best defender.

"She has shown up for this international team for more than 100 matches [she has made 107 appearances]. One way or another, she deserves a statue.

"We respect her a lot. It's her decision. [But] if she would change her mind, she would be welcome."