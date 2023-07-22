England edge to nervy victory over Haiti at Women's World Cup

England needed a retaken penalty from Georgia Stanway to secure a nervy 1-0 victory over debutantes Haiti at the Women's World Cup on Saturday.

The reigning European champions produced an unconvincing performance in their opening Group G match at Brisbane Stadium in Australia.

Despite dominating possession and having 11 shots on target to Haiti's two, England were reliant on Mary Earps to secure all three points when the Three Lions goalkeeper blocked a shot from Haitian substitute Roseline Eloissaint eight minutes from time.

The only goal of the game came when England were awarded a penalty after Batcheba Loui's handball in the box in the 29th minute.

Up stepped Stanway only to see her first effort saved by Kerly Theus, only for VAR to intervene after the Haiti goalkeeper clearly encroached off her mark before the kick was taken. Stanway kept her composure to finish low into the bottom corner at the second attempt.

After the match, Stanway admitted the Haitian team, 49 places below England in the Fifa rankings, had proven themselves tough opposition.

1 - Having failed to score each of their last three penalties at the #FIFAWWC, Georgia Stanway is the first player for the @Lionesses to score from the spot since Nikita Parris against Scotland in June 2019. Relief. pic.twitter.com/0BZdwfiy7c — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 22, 2023

“They challenged us, very dangerous on the counter-attack. That’s something we’ll work on in training this week,” said the Bayern Munich attacker.

“We knew they were going to be dangerous. Mary came up with a big save and everybody played their part. It’s saves like that that keep us in this tournament. The most important thing is that we’ve got three points and it’s the first game. Off to a good start.

“The first game is to settle the nerves, you can build momentum. It’s just nice to get that World Cup feel after watching for two days.”

On the retaken penalty, Stanway added: “I was just focused on the ball and the situation. You kind of block out everything that’s around you. To be fair the first one was a very, very good save. Credit for the save but obviously she was off her line.”

England, who have been embroiled in a dispute with the FA over bonuses in the lead-up to the tournament, are aiming to add the World Cup to the European crown they won at Wembley last year.

But Sarina Wiegman's side looked short of creativity and sharpness, giving away possession cheaply at times, especially in the opening stages.

The Lionesses thought they had won at least a penalty when Dayana Pierre-Louis clattered into Chloe Kelly on the by-line and appeared to clip her knee with a stud, but the Haitian midfielder escaped with just a yellow card after it was determined – following a lengthy VAR check – that Russo had committed a foul in the build-up.

Haiti's Batcheba Louis handles the ball to gift England their match-winning penalty. Getty

Soon after that decision, however, from a Kelly corner, Louis leapt with her hands in the air and after a review, the referee adjudged the ball had brushed her fingertips.

Stanway's spot-kick high and to the left was brilliantly saved by a diving Theus, but after another video review, the referee ruled the keeper had come off her line.

Stanway made no mistake the second time to give the Lionesses a deserved lead.

For all their dominance, the English looked vulnerable on the break and Haiti had a great chance five minutes into the second half through their dangerous midfielder Melchie Dumornay, whose powerful strike from outside the box was well saved by Earps.

And in the last 10 minutes came Eloissaint's chance when through one-on-one, only for the outstretched foot of Earps to deny the substitute from 18 yards out.

Both teams are back in action Friday, with England moving to Sydney to play Denmark and Haiti meeting China in Adelaide.