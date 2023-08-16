End of an era as Hugo Lloris prepares to follow Harry Kane out of Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is set to move to Lazio, bringing an end to his 11-year stay with the north London club.

The 36-year-old Lloris has made it clear he desires a new challenge in the twilight of his career and was left out of the squad for Spurs' 2-2 draw at Brentford on Sunday.

And the World Cup winner is now nearing a transfer to Serie A with Lazio, who are managed by the former Napoli and Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri.

The clubs continue to haggle over a fee but there is confidence on both sides that an agreement will be reached.

Tottenham have already replaced Lloris with the Italian Guglielmo Vicario, signed from Empoli over the summer. Vicario made his debut against the Bees, with academy keeper Brandon Austin named on the bench. Regular number two Fraser Forster is currently sidelined with a back problem.

The departure of Lloris certainly adds to the 'end of an era' feeling at the club following hot on the heels of Harry Kane's €100 million transfer to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Spurs announced their new captain on the same day with Son Heung-min named as Lloris’ successor, while Cristian Romero and new signing James Maddison were listed as vice-captains.

With Lloris still having a year left on his contract, Spurs hope to get a fee for their former captain but it is now expected the 36-year-old will begin the next chapter of his career in Italy.

He leaves Tottenham after 447 appearances and 151 clean sheets, having helped the club reach three finals during his 11 years, including the 2019 Champions League.