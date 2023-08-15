Manchester United v Wolves ratings: Onana 7, Mount 5; Semedo 7, Neto 6

Manchester United had to rely on Raphael Varane's late strike to overcome a tenacious Wolves side following a noticeably lacklustre start to their Premier League campaign at Old Trafford.

Varane’s header after 76 minutes earned United a scarcely deserved 1-0 victory as he was picked out in the six-yard box by Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross, much to the relief of a nervous home crowd and manager Erik ten Hag.

The visitors wasted a number of chances while United goalkeeper Andre Onana also kept the visitors at bay.

Onana was lucky to escape when he punched Sasa Kalajdzic as he flapped at a cross deep into stoppage time and VAR did not intervene.

"It looked like the keeper nearly took our forward's head off," said Wolves boss Gary O'Neil. "I think it is a foul. You go for the ball and clatter the player that hard. It is a penalty."

United manager Ten Hag admitted his team were given a major scare.

"The opposition were dynamic. We had to match that. We had to fight for our points. They're a tough team. We hope we'll be better on the ball in the next game," he said.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.