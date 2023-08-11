Tottenham star Harry Kane moves closer to Bayern Munich deal

England and Tottenham star Harry Kane is expected to compete a sensational move to Bayern Munich after being given permission to travel to Germany to complete a medical, according to reports.

Hectic negotiations took place late night after Spurs reportedly accepted Bayern's €100 million offer for the 30-year-old England striker.

A four-year contract is said to be in place, according to The Athletic. Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Kane has been given permission to travel complete medical tests and that "Bayern are increasingly confident to get Kane deal done on Friday".

Kane is about to enter the final year of his Tottenham contract, which means he would be able to leave for free in 12 months' time.

Harry Kane has been given permission to travel complete medical tests ahead of Bayern move 🚨🔴 #Kane



Bayern are increasingly confident to get Kane deal done on Friday — as positive final round of talks with player’s camp took place tonight.



It’s about final details now. pic.twitter.com/bLWTrDyIrC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

The Press Association reported that chairman Daniel Levy values the striker closer to £120m, but the risk of the club's star asset departing for free in under a year underscored negotiations with Bayern.

Kane was reportedly keen to stay in England so that he could to pursue Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League scoring record of 260.

He has netted 213 times in the top flight since making his Spurs debut in 2012.

Kane attracted interest from Manchester United earlier in the summer, but the Red Devils opted to target less costly alternatives in a bid to stay within their transfer budget.