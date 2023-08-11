Liverpool set to sign Brighton's Moises Caicedo in record £110m deal

Check out our full Saudi Pro League season guide here

The summer transfer window has entered its final month with still plenty of signings to be made.

Here we bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories materialising.



Strong chance

An agreement has been reached between Liverpool and Brighton for the signature of defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo, writes Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. A British record transfer fee of £110m has been agreed between the two clubs, breaking the previous record of £106.8m for Enzo Fernandez's move to Chelsea. It is reported that talks are now set to be held to finalise personal terms with the 21-year-old Ecuador international, with hopes of fully confirming the deal by Friday.



Strong chance

Lyon and Cameroon international Karl Toko-Ekambi is closing in on a move to the Saudi Pro League, according to L’Equipe. The 30-year-old is said to be joining Abha in a deal worth €1.7million, with the report indicating that the transfer will be completed in the coming days. He contributed six goals in 19 Ligue 1 matches last season.



Strong chance

Real Madrid are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt and France star Randal Kolo Muani, understands German publication Sport1. Carlo Ancelotti’s side remain on the lookout for a striker after Karim Benzema left the club to join Al Ittihad this summer, and it is reported that Kolo Muani, 24, has now emerged as a target for Los Blancos. The 24-year-old contributed to 26 goals in 32 Bundesliga matches last season.

Potential

Paris Saint-Germain and Neymar are engaging in talks with hopes of finding a resolution over the Brazil international’s future, understands Fabrizio Romano. Both PSG and the forward see his future away from the Parc des Princes this summer, and interest has emerged from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal as well as a club in the MLS. Barcelona, who are believed to be his preferred destination, are yet to make a decision over whether to move forward with an approach to land him.



Potential

Belgian winger Jeremy Doku is being considered by Manchester City, reveals The Telegraph. The 21-year-old, who currently features for Rennes in Ligue 1, has been identified as a potential replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who joined Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli last month, with manager Pep Guardiola looking to bolster his squad. Doku made 29 appearances in France’s top flight last season, where he contributed eight goals.



Low chance

In more Paris Saint-Germain news, Montpellier striker Elye Wahi is being considered as a potential option to replace Kylian Mbappe, reports Foot Mercato. Uncertainty over the future of Kylian Mbappe continues to surround PSG, who are understood to not be planning on playing Mbappe unless he signs a new contract. Wahi, 20, has been a standout performer for Montpellier, who have previously rejected an offer from Chelsea, and their frontman has also been attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur.