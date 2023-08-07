PSG on brink of signing Ramos and Man City target Mitoma as Mahrez replacement

The summer transfer window enters its final month with still plenty of signings to be made.

Here we bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories materialising



Strong chance

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have agreed a fee with Benfica for striker Goncalo Ramos, according to The Athletic. The 22-year-old Portugal international will join PSG on loan initially for one year, at which point the Ligue 1 giants will then have an option to buy for €65 million, plus add-ons. Personal terms are yet to be agreed, but Ramos – who scored 27 goals as Benfica lifted their 38th league title, plus a hat-trick for Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar – is keen on the move. Ramos will be PSG’s ninth signing so far this summer.



Strong chance

After agreeing a fee of €32m for the signature of West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca, Atalanta have also agreed an initial loan fee of €3m with AC Milan for Belgian midfielder Charles de Ketelaere, reports journalist Rudy Galetti. The Italians will then have an option to buy for €23m plus further add-ons depending on where Atalanta finish in the Serie A table. De Ketelaere is keen to prove himself in Serie A after a disappointing season at the San Siro, which is why he’s opting for Atalanta over other interested parties including Real Sociedad and Wolfsburg.



Potential

Manchester City are looking to replace Riyad Mahrez with Brighton and Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma, according to The Sun. City were boosted by the arrival of centre-back Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig on Saturday but lost to Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday, and manager Pep Guardiola wants more options in attacking wide areas. Japan international Mitoma has two years left on his existing deal but has so far stalled in signing a new five-year deal on the south coast. City, and others, are monitoring his situation.

Kaoru Mitoma was one of the Premier League's standout players last season as Brighton and Hove Albion qualified for the Europa League. EPA



Potential

Manchester United are still expecting to make more signings before the start of the Premier League next weekend, but first some outgoings, and the club are expecting both Fred and Donny van de Beek to leave, according to Fabrizio Romano. Galatasaray, Fulham and clubs from the Saudi Pro League are said to be interested in 30-year-old Fred, while United look set to continue talks with Real Sociedad over the future of Van de Beek. Sociedad’s need for a new playmaker has become more acute following David Silva’s retirement.



Potential

West Ham United are preparing to return with a bigger bid to get a deal for Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez over the line. That’s according to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenburg, who believes Ajax have responded with a counter offer believed to be around £33m-£34m. A verbal agreement is in place between the player and the Hammers, with a five-year deal is on the table for the 25-year-old.



Low chance

Not content with signing backup goalkeeper Arnau Tenas and – though yet to be confirmed – forward Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain are now also after forward Ansu Fati, according to AS. PSG manager – and former Barcelona head coach – Luis Enrique wants to add Fati to his squad having worked with the 20-year-old Spain international at Camp Nou, and Fati’s future at Barca seems unclear. Moreover, the Blaugrana need to alleviate their financial worries with more player sales.



Low chance

Arsenal have been busy strengthening their squad ahead of the new season, but they could be in line to let one or two players leave ahead of the new season, including Jorginho to Fenerbahce, according to Turkish outlet TRT. Jorginho is unsettled in north London following his move from Chelsea, and is reportedly keen to find a new club despite only moving to the Emirates in January. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta still sees a future for the Italian in north London, but could be forced to consider letting him leave.

