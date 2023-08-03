Manchester City close to Josko Gvardiol deal, Spurs eye Wolfsburg’s Van de Ven

The summer transfer window enters its final month with still plenty of signings to be made.

Here we bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories materialising.



Strong chance

Manchester City have agreed a £90m deal with RB Leipzig for defender Josko Gvardiol, according to The Athletic. The report indicates that the 21-year-old is set to undergo a medical with City after being heavily linked with a move to the treble winners throughout the summer. While it is reported that the Croatian agreed personal terms with the club weeks ago, City and Leipzig took longer to agree upon a valuation that suited both parties.



Strong chance

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is set for a loan switch to Burnley, per Football Insider. The report suggests the newly-promoted outfit have reached an agreement with the Gunners, in a loan deal that could materialise into a permanent move. The 23-year-old has struggled to impose himself at the Emirates Stadium, following his move in 2021, and has been identified as a player that can depart the club this summer. Burnley are understood to have earmarked Lokonga as a priority this window with the Belgian a huge-admirer of the Clarets’ manager Vincent Kompany.



Strong chance

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on securing a deal for Wolfsburg’s Micky Van de Ven, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 22-year-old defender has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League outfit. However, Spurs are still in negotiations with Wolfsburg as they look to strike a deal. An agreement could be settled soon, with the deal advancing to the final stages.

Potential

Atletico Madrid and Al Ahil have not reached an agreement for Marcos Llorente with no formal bid made. However, there is interest from the Saudi club, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 28-year-old midfielder has been strongly linked with a move away from Atleti, with Nahuel Molina and Rodrigo de Paul pushing Llorente down the pecking order at the La Liga outfit. While there have been reports that the two clubs have reached an agreement over a fee, apparently no formal approach has been tabled.



Potential

Manchester United are still keeping tabs on Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, according to Sky Sports Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg. It is stated that that despite the 28-year-old being keen to stay at the Bavarian club, he is behind Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer in the pecking order, which could see the German international depart. West Ham are also reportedly interested in Goretzka, viewing him as a “dream” target.



Low chance

Liverpool have joined Chelsea in the race for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to Football Insider. While Jurgen Klopp is eager to add to his midfield options, following the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, it is reported that Caicedo has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea, who have been chasing his signature all summer. Liverpool have also been linked with Romeo Lavia, who is believed to be a priority target for the Merseyside club.



Low chance

Al Shabab have made a formal approach to Fulham for Brazilian winger Willian, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 34-year-old was integral to Marco Silva’s side last season, and has recently penned a new deal with the Cottagers. The tweet reveals that Al Shabab are pushing hard for the deal, however, Fulham will likely be reluctant to see the veteran depart.