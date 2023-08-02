Dembele nears PSG switch as Al Nassr make their move for Marquinhos

The summer transfer window enters its final month with still plenty of signings to be made.

Here we bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories materialising.



Strong chance

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has reached an agreement with Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano. It has been reported that Arsenal are in the market for a new shot-stopper to provide competition for Aaron Ramsdale, with the Gunners identifying Raya as the ideal candidate. The tweet suggests Brentford are aware of Raya’s desire to move to the Emirates Stadium, with talks ongoing between the two London clubs as they haggle over a price for the Spanish goalkeeper.



Strong chance

Internazionale are monitoring the situation of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, with the Blues keen to offload the 24-year-old defender, report Football Insider. After agreeing a deal for Monaco’s Axel Disasi, it is reported that Chelsea are now happy to part ways with Chalobah, who despite being eager to remain at Stamford Bridge, will likely be sold this summer to help balance the books.



Strong chance

Ousmane Dembele looks set to sign for Paris Saint-Germain after Barcelona gave the winger the ‘green light’ to negotiate with the French champions, according to RMC Sport. The France international is reportedly keen to secure a switch to PSG, with Barcelona reluctantly preparing to part ways with the 26-year-old. Dembele featured 35 times in all competitions last season, notching eight goals and providing nine assists.



Potential

Manchester United have not yet made a decision on a potential return for veteran defender Jonny Evans, per Fabrizio Romano. The 35-year-old has joined the Red Devils on a short-term basis for pre-season, following his release from Leicester City. The tweet indicates that United are happy with Evans’ progress, with a decision on his future expected later this month. Evans played 198 times for United between 2006 and 2015.



Potential

Al Nassr are preparing a third and final bid for PSG defender Marquinhos, reports journalist Rudy Galetti. It is understood the Saudi Pro League club saw their second approach for the Brazilian defender rejected, leading Al Nassr to consider alternative targets, with Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte also on their shortlist.



Potential

Marco Verratti has made it clear he wants to leave PSG for Al Hilal but the two clubs have not been able to find an agreement, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian midfielder has already agreed terms with the Saudi side, however, the tweet indicates PSG are looking for more than Al Hilal's opening bid of €30m.



Low chance

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is eager to join Barcelona, however, the Spanish champions cannot fund the deal, suggest Sport. The report indicates that a deal looks extremely unlikely, with City standing firm on their valuation of the Portugal international. However, with Ousmane Dembele set to depart Camp Nou for PSG, Barca could yet see their transfer budget replenished.

