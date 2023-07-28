Newcastle United salaries 2023/24: Who is the highest-paid player after Tonali arrival?

Newcastle United will be looking forward to the new season with high hopes after they secured a top-four finish in the Premier League last term.

Eddie Howe will be aiming higher in the 2023/24 campaign after his side also reached a first domestic final since 1999 earlier this year, losing to Manchester United in the League Cup final.

The stakes will be a lot higher as Newcastle prepare for life back in the Champions League after qualifying for European football's top competition for first time since 2003.

With that in mind, the Magpies reinforced their squad during the summer transfer window. Newcastle signed AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali for a reported £60 million fee that made the 23-year-old the most expensive Italian player of all time.

Tonali, who joined Milan in 2020 from Brescia, helped the club to their first Serie A title in a decade in 2022 and to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

He will be joined by England winger Harvey Barnes, who arrives from Leicester City in a deal worth a reported £38m. The 25-year-old is expected to fill the void in Howe's squad left by the impending departure of Allan Saint-Maximin.

So as the new season approaches, who are the top earners at Newcastle? Data compiled through spotrac.com and reports. Note that salary for Barnes not available.

Top Newcastle United player salaries for 2023/24

1. Sandro Tonali - £210,000 per week

2. Bruno Guimaraes - £120,000 per week

3. Alexander Isak - £120,000 per week

4. Matt Targett - £100,000 per week

5. Kieran Trippier - £100,000 per week

6. Sven Botman - £90,000 per week

7. Joelinton - £86,000 per week

8. Joe Willock - £80,000 per week

9. Nick Pope - £60,000 per week

10. Emil Krafth - £55,000 per week