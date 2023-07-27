Jude Bellingham 'not getting carried away' after scoring first Real Madrid goal

Jude Bellingham said he refuses to get "carried away" after capping a stellar week with his first Real Madrid goal.

Bellingham backed up an eye-catching performance against AC Milan with a well-taken opener against Arsenal as Real ran out 2-0 winners over the English side in Houston, Texas.

The 20-year-old midfielder completed his big-money switch to the Bernabeu last month, leaving Borussia Dortmund for a fee that could rise to $113 million.

The England star was taken off at half time at the NRG Stadium but was deemed to have done enough to earn the man-of-the-match award.

“I look like I am enjoying it, I like to think,” Bellingham said after the game. “So far, so good.

“I am enjoying playing with this team, learning from so many great players. I am definitely not getting carried away just yet.

“There are big challenges to come this season. There is a lot to aim for and rightly so. It is the biggest club with the best players. The expectations are high as they should be. It is about us going out there and matching that.”

Bellingham showed a glimpse of that quality when meeting Antonio Rudiger’s pass from the back with a delicate touch and clipped finish from the edge of the box over Andre Onana making in the Manchester United goal.

Bellingham admitted he was finding it hard to learn Spanish, but whatever difficulties he does have it certainly isn't effecting his performance on the field.

“I was confident coming here because I knew how good the players were,” Bellingham said. “I know the qualities I can bring and I feel like I have slotted in.

“The role I am playing is enjoyable. I had a decent game against AC Milan and a decent one today. I just want to keep up the rhythm going into the season.”

Man United ratings v Real Madrid

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said his team's inability to take their chances against Real Madrid “absolutely” emphasised their need for a new striker.

Substitute Joselu wrapped up a 2-0 Madrid win with a stunning acrobatic strike at the death following Bellingham's earlier effort

United had chances of their own but failed to score with any of their 14 attempts – an all too familiar tale given their problems taking opportunities last season.

Asked if the attacking display in Texas emphasised why they are looking to sign a new striker, Ten Hag said: “Absolutely.

“There were two things – the pressing can be better from the start, and scoring goals.

“I think we need more players who are capable to be in the one-on-ones and we had the situations of one-on-ones.

“It was [Marcus] Rashford, it was, I thought, Scott McTominay in one-on-one situations. Garnacho, a one-on-one situation. From the situations, you have to score.”

United are pushing to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, with talks over a deal under way and other potential attacking irons in the fire as they look to bring in a frontman.

Ten Hag has already brought in Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter Milan goalkeeper Onana this summer, with the latter making his bow in Houston.

“I think good, solid,” Ten Hag said of Onana’s display. “Two very good saves.

“He was there in the moment the team needed him, so he did his job. I think he integrated well in our team.

“This is the first game and detail, we have a lot of work to do between him and the defending part."