Ancelotti hails ‘complete midfielder’ Jude Bellingham after Real Madrid beat AC Milan

Jude Bellingham was hailed as the “complete midfielder” by his Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti after making his debut for the Spanish team in a 3-2 win over AC Milan in a pre-season friendly.

England midfielder Bellingham played 64 minutes of the victory in Los Angeles before being withdrawn by Ancelotti in place of Nico Paz.

But Ancelotti said he saw enough of his £88.5 million recruit from Borussia Dortmund to know Real have signed “a fantastic player”.

Ancelotti told Real’s official website: “I was really impressed with Bellingham.

“Bellingham played very well and the team has to get used to his quality, which is unbelievable. His arrival into the box is hugely important for the team.

“He’s a fantastic player, very important for us because he’s a complete midfielder and he brings real pace and intensity to the game.

“He moves extremely well without the ball and he’s different to the other midfielders we have. He makes the most of the free space and adds another dimension to this squad, which is fantastic.”

Federico Valverde scored twice in quick succession before Vinicius Junior netted the winner six minutes from time after Fikayo Tomori and Luka Romero had given the Italians a 2-0 half-time lead at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

Bellingham played behind a nominal front two of fellow new signing Joselu and the returning Brahim Diaz.

Having joined from Manchester City in 2019, Diaz, 23, spent the past two seasons on loan at AC Milan, helping the Rossoneri win Serie A in 2020/21 and reach the semi-finals of last season's Champions League.

With Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema having joined Al Ittihad, Ancelotti said he is confident Diaz can push on this season and cement a regular place in his team.

“He came back strong,” Ancelotti said.

“After two seasons with Milan, he has the ability to play for Real Madrid. He has quality in that position, he plays nicely between the lines and he's another option for us. I hope we can enjoy his football all season.”