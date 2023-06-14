Real Madrid confirm €103m signing of Jude Bellingham from Dortmund

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old England international has signed a six-year contract after Real agreed a reported €103 million transfer fee with Dortmund.

"Real Madrid CF and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Jude Bellingham, who will be contracted to our club for the next six seasons," Real Madrid announced in a short statement.

"Jude Bellingham will be unveiled as a new Real Madrid player tomorrow, Thursday, 15 June, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City."

Bellingham is one of the most exciting young talents in world football. After starting his career at Birmingham City, the midfielder moved to Dortmund in 2020 and quickly established himself as a regular for the Bundesliga side.

During October of his first season, he set a new record as the youngest English player to start a Champions League game when he played against Lazio, aged 17 years and 113 days.

An athletic, all-round midfielder, Bellingham added goals to his game this season, contributing 14 in all competitions for Dortmund as well as seven assists.

Bellingham has also become a regular for the England national team and was one of their standout performers at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He scored the opening goal in England's first game against Iran as part of a superb display in the 6-2 victory.

Bellingham is Real Madrid's second signing of the summer following the arrival of Spanish left-back Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano. Meanwhile, Brahim Diaz has returned from his loan spell at AC Milan and is expected to be part of the first-team squad next season.

More to follow