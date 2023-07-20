MLS All-Stars 0-5 Arsenal: Wayne Rooney backs Declan Rice to be 'huge player' for Gunners

Wayne Rooney believes Declan Rice will be a "huge player for Arsenal" after witnessing first hand the North London club's new signing in action.

New signing Rice made his first Arsenal appearance in Wednesday's 5-0 rout of Rooney's MLS All-Stars in a friendly at Audi Field in Washington DC, since joining from West Ham United in a £105 million move.

Along with fellow new signing Kai Havertz, a £65 million signing from Chelsea, 24-year-old midfielder Rice was introduced off the bench in the second half as Gunners boss Mikel Arteta looks to integrate his new signings into his squad.

Former Everton, Manchester United and England forward Rooney, who manages MLS side DC United, said he believes Rice has the qualities to take Arsenal to the next level after they finished runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League.

“I think could be the one who could … well, he has to be the leader now, really, I think of that Arsenal team,” Rooney, who took charge of the MLS All-Stars, told PA news agency.

“I saw Frank Lampard saying he felt Declan could be the Chelsea captain for the next 10 years if he went there.

“I think he can do that [for Arsenal] and he seems to have that character and I believe he will be a huge player for Arsenal.”

The Premier League runners-up began their pre-season tour of the United States in style with Gabriel Jesus's brilliant chip in the fifth minute.

Bukayo Saka had a hand in Arsenal's second goal, in the 23rd minute, bursting down the right and then picking out Leandro Trossard who created himself some space before firing home a superb strike.

Rooney made five changes at the interval but any hopes of a comeback ended quickly when one of those subs, St. Louis City defender Tim Parker, handled at close range an attempted cross from Jesus.

It was a harsh decision but Jorginho made no mistake from the spot to make it 3-0.

There was some concern for Arteta when Trossard limped off with an injury but the man who replaced him, Gabriel Martinelli, made an impact, scoring the fourth.

Havertz rounded off the win in the final minute, chesting down a Marquinhos cross and confidently drilling home.

Saka said the new faces had made a swift impact on the team.

"I think we showed in glimpses how well we can play. I'm really happy with the new signings, how they got on as well and gelled with the team," he told broadcasters Apple TV.

Arsenal will now travel to New Jersey to face Premier League rivals Manchester United at MetLife Stadium before taking on Spanish giants Barcelona in Los Angeles.