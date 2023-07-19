Arsenal player salaries for 2023/24: New signings Havertz and Rice among top earners

Arsenal players must still be wondering how they let a golden opportunity to win the Premier League slip out of their grasp last term after topping the table for most of the season, only to stumble at the business end of the campaign as Manchester City secured the title on the way to a historic treble.

Mikel Arteta was still proud of his players, though, having shown they can pose a serious challenge to City's dominance. With an eye on the extra edge needed to beat Pep Guardiola's team and the rest of the challengers this season, Arsenal have brought in some serious firepower.

Kai Havertz completed his move across London from Chelsea, the 24-year-old German signing a five-year contract reported to be worth £65 million.

Arsenal then went all out to get the signature of key target Declan Rice.

The England midfielder finally completed a record £105 million move from West Ham United after two previous bids by Arsenal – and one by treble winners City – were all turned down by the Hammers.

So where do the new signings rate in the list of highest paid players at the Emirates Stadium for the new season? You can find Arsenal's player salaries for 2023/24 in the picture gallery above. Data complied through sportrac.com and reports.

Arsenal's top 10 highest paid players

1. Kai Havertz - £330,000 per week

2. Gabriel Jesus - £265,000 per week

3. Declan Rice - £250,000 per week

4. Thomas Partey - £200,000 per week

5. Bukayo Saka - £195,000 per week

6. William Saliba - £192,000 per week

7. Gabriel Martinelli - £180,000 per week

8. Oleksandr Zinchenko - £150,000 per week

9. Nicolas Pepe - £140,000 per week

=10. Ben White - £120,000 per week

=10. Aaron Ramsdale - £120,000 per week