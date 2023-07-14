PSG agree personal terms with Vlahovic, Man United close in on Onana

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players coming and going.

Each weekday we'll bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories bearing fruit.



Strong chance

Paris Saint-Germain have verbally agreed a deal with forward Dusan Vlahovic, reports Ekrem Konur. The 23-year-old Serb netted 14 goals in all competitions last season for Juventus and has a number of admirers within Europe, including significant Premier League interest from Chelsea. However, Konur suggests that a switch to PSG looks a more likely option, with the player having already agreed personal terms with the Ligue 1 champions. However, PSG are yet to agree on a fee with Juventus.



Strong chance

Manchester United are closing in on securing a deal for goalkeeper Andre Onana, per Fabrizio Romano. The tweet suggests that the Red Devils have made a final verbal proposal, with a deal structured at €50 million up front plus €5m in add ons. It is understood that the structure of the add ons are the sticking point.. Erik ten Hag has been in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, after long-serving shot-stopper David de Gea was released upon the expiration of his contract.



Potential

Liverpool midfield trio Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago are attracting the attention of several Saudi Pro League clubs, per ESPN. Henderson has been strongly linked with a move to Al Ettifaq, with manager Steven Gerrard reportedly keen to sign the 33-year-old England international, whilst the report reveals that Al Ittihad hold an interest in Fabinho, however, no bids have been submitted as of yet. Thiago becomes a free agent at the end of next season.

Liverpool 2022/23 season ratings

Expand Autoplay LIVERPOOL 2022/23 SEASON RATINGS: Alisson Becker - 10. Unquestionably Liverpool's player of the season. Had the Brazilian allowed his incredible standards to slip even slightly, then this campaign would have gone much, much worse for his team. Getty



Potential

Tottenham Hotspur are still keen on signing defender Clement Lenglet, however, the Premier League outfit are reluctant to meet Barcelona’s €15m asking price, according to Sport. The 28-year-old Frenchman spent last season on loan with the North London club but suffered as the club finished a disappointing season eighth in the league. Barcelona are keen to trim their squad amid Financial Fair Play pressure.



Potential

Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ettifaq have approached free agent Moussa Dembele, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 26-year-old endured a disappointing final season with Lyon, netting just three goals in all competitions, and Romano reveals that the Frenchman is considering his options.



Low chance

AC Milan are keen on Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun, however, the Gunners' asking price is proving too high for the Italian giants, according to Calciomercato. The 22-year-old impressed in Ligue 1 last season for Reims, notching 22 goals in all competitions, and reports suggest that the USA international is open to a move away from the Emirates in a bid to secure first-team football. Arsenal’s €40m price tag appears too steep for the Italian club, though.



Low chance

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Tottenham striker Harry Kane, report RMC Sport. The report reveals that the French champions have held talks with the England captain’s representatives, however, a move to Bayern Munich is believed to be more appealing to the 29-year-old, who is entering the final year of his contract with Spurs.