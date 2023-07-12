Chelsea's Pulisic close to AC Milan move, Bayern ready for clear-out to sign Kane

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players coming and going.

Each weekday we'll bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories bearing fruit.



Strong chance

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is set to undergo a medical in the next 24 hours ahead of a transfer to AC Milan, as reported by ESPN. Milan went close to Chelsea’s valuation of £20 million to see off competition from Juventus, Lyon, and Galatasaray after Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Arsenal had turned down the chance to sign the 24-year-old United States international. Pulisic will immediately reunite with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who last month left Chelsea for Milan.



Strong chance

An agreement between Manchester United and Inter Milan for the transfer of goalkeeper Andre Onana is getting closer, according to Calciomercato. United have already offered €55m but Inter want €60m, while the 27-year-old goalkeeper has already agreed on a long-term deal at Old Trafford that will see him more than double his current salary.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is reportedly close to agreeing a move to Al Hilal. AFP



Strong chance

The documents are in place for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to sign for Al Hilal, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Serbia international will join the Saudi Arabian club on a three-year deal, with the contract signing and medical still pending ahead of the €40m transfer being confirmed. The 28-year-old would become Hilal's third major signing of the summer following Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly.



Potential

An unnamed Saudi Arabian club has offered Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski a three-year contract worth between €10m and €12m-per-season, reports Calciomercato. The 29-year-old is entering the final year of his contract, with Maurizio Sarri also seeing the Poland international as a potential replacement for Al Ahli-bound Milinkovic-Savic at Lazio.

Bayern Munich are prepared to sell several players to raise the finances to sign Harry Kane. Getty



Potential

Bouna Sarr, Alexander Nubel, Yann Sommer, Marcel Sabitzer, Sadio Mane, Benjamin Pavard and Ryan Gravenberch are all players Bayern Munich could let go to help aid their attempts to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to Sky Sports Germany. This comes after Spurs rejected the Bavarians’ latest offer of €80m.



Low chance

However, journalist Christian Falk has claimed that if Bayern can’t come to an agreement for Kane this summer, they will look to sign him as a free agent in 2024. He adds that Bayern would look into signing Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez or Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic on loan in that scenario. However, Romano has stated in two tweets that neither Alvarez nor Vlahovic will be available on loan this summer.



Low chance

Al Ahli have offered Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba a three-year contract worth €100m plus bonuses, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Saudi Pro League club want to check on the 30-year-old’s physical condition before a deal is completed following a season in which the France international managed just 161 minutes for Juventus, while Pogba is also questioning whether to leave the Serie A club.