Man United prepare bid for Andre Onana and Al Hilal agree deal for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players coming and going.

Each weekday we'll bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories bearing fruit.



Strong chance

Manchester United are preparing a formal offer for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to the Daily Mail. Inter reportedly wanting £51 million for their No 1 but a compromise of £43m is set to be agreed. United don’t expect to face any problems regarding personal terms for the 27-year-old Cameroonian as the Premier League club aim to sign a new first-choice goalkeeper following the exit of David De Gea.



Strong chance

Napoli have identified Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Ko Itakura as they look to replace Bayern Munich-bound Kim Min-jae, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport. The two clubs are reportedly not far off an agreement, with Napoli’s current offer being €12m while Gladbach want more than €15m. The 26-year-old Japan international is a cheaper option than Napoli’s alternatives of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Max Kilman and Real Sociedad’s Robin Le Normand.

Sergej Milinkovic Savic could be the next big signing by the Saudi Pro League. Getty



Potential

Al Hilal have reached a verbal agreement with Lazio for a €40m transfer for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, reports Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who adds that the Saudi Pro League club are waiting on a formal offer and for documents to be checked. Hilal are now working to get the final approval for the 28-year-old Serbia midfielder, who is open to discussing contract terms. Should the deal go through, Milinkovic-Savic would be Hilal's third major signing of the summer, following the record arrival of Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves from Wolves and Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea.



Potential

Manchester United are monitoring Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat closely, reports journalist Florian Plettenberg. However, while initial talks have reportedly taken place, they are not at an advanced stage. The 26-year-old Morocco international, one of the stars at the 2022 World Cup, is also being looked at by Bayern Munich but there is nothing concrete at this stage.

Kyle Walker is reportedly wanted by Bayern Munich. EPA



Potential

Kyle Walker hasn’t yet committed to staying at Manchester City or signing for Bayern Munich, according to Sky Sports Germany. Bayern want to sign the 33-year-old right-back for €15m and a deal with City would be likely, but they will not improve their offer of a two-year contract with the option for a third and are waiting on the England international’s decision.



Low chance

La Gazzetta dello Sport have linked Liverpool and Newcastle United with Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, with the Bianconeri wanting at least €50m for the 25-year-old Italy international. However, the two Premier League clubs are only likely to move if Mohamed Salah leaves the Reds or Allan Saint-Maximin departs the Magpies, with Saudi Arabia being mentioned as a possible destination for both players.



Low chance

Saudi Arabian clubs have been linked with Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba recently, but L’Equipe have now reported that the midfielder doesn’t want to leave the Turin club this year. The 30-year-old’s motivation is that he wants to be in the France squad for Euro 2024 and prove his worth to Juve after an injury-hit first season back at the club.