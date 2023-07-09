England U-21 player ratings v Spain: Trafford 9, Colwill 8, Gordon 8

England held their nerve to win the European Under-21 Championship for the first time since 1984 as Curtis Jones's goal sealed a 1-0 win over Spain in Saturday's final in Georgia.

In a dramatic finale, Spain captain Abel Ruiz had a 97th-minute penalty saved by Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford to preserve England's record of not conceding a goal all tournament.

Lee Carsley's men won all six games in Georgia and Romania to continue a golden age for England's youth sides.

The Three Lions are also reigning European champions at Under-19 level and won the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups back in 2017.

Jones broke the stalemate four minutes into first-half stoppage time when Cole Palmer's free kick was deflected off his back and into the net.

Yet they had a reprieve five minutes into stoppage time, as Spain were awarded a penalty after Levi Colwill fouled Abel Ruiz inside the box, but keeper Trafford saved both Ruiz's shot and the follow-up.

"We've been talking about it a lot, and we felt it was our time to do it," England captain Taylor Harwood-Bellis told UEFA.com.

"All the lads have pushed each other when they've not been playing. That's something we take pride in."

