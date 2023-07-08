James Trafford the hero as England defeat Spain to win European U-21 Championship

England won the European Under-21 Championship with a 1-0 victory over Spain in the final in Georgia on Saturday with their goalkeeper James Trafford making a crucial save deep into added time.

England took the lead during first half stoppage time after Cole Palmer's deflected free-kick.

Read more Manchester City youngsters expected to have big impact on U21 European Championship final

England's goal was eventually awarded to Curtis Jones, who had made contact with Palmer's set-piece in front of the wall.

Spain captain Abel Ruiz saw a 51st-minute header correctly ruled out for offside as England found themselves under pressure after the restart.

However, as the clock ticked into the last of six minutes of stoppage time, referee Espen Eskas was asked to review Levi Colwill's challenge on Ruiz and awarded a penalty.

Manchester City keeper Trafford then dived to his right to keep out Ruiz's spot-kick and gathered himself to keep substitute Aimar Oroz's follow-up away and preserve his clean sheet and ensure a 1-0 victory for his side.

England could also have put the five-time winners away before an incredible ending as Arnau Tenas made fine saves to deny Jones and Noni Madueke a second.

But they needed Trafford - who has been linked with a £19 million move to Premier League newcomers Burnley - to produce some heroics at the death.

Trafford revealed he knew he was going to save the penalty as soon as it was awarded.

The 20-year-old told Channel 4: "I told everyone this morning I was going to save a pen and when it was a penalty, I knew I was going to save it, so it was pretty easy, to be honest.

"I told all my mates back home I was going to save one."

The drama did not end there as Morgan Gibbs-White and Antonio Blanco, who had already been substituted were both shown red cards.

Earlier, former Chelsea and Arsenal left-back Ashley Cole, who is part of the England coaching staff, had also been dismissed from the bench.

But in front of the watching England manager Gareth Southgate, they held on to go one better than the senior side managed in losing the Euro 2020 final two years ago.

Lee Carlsley's men won all six games in Georgia and Romania to continue a golden age for England's youth sides.

The Three Lions are also reigning European champions at Under-19 level and won the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups back in 2017.