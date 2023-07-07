Al Hilal make Bernardo Silva mega offer, Brighton slap £100m price tag on Caicedo

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players coming and going.

Strong chance

Bernardo Silva has been offered a contract worth £500,000 a week by Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, according to an ESPN report. The 28-year-old Manchester City player is said to be considering his options after six trophy-laden years at the Etihad Stadium. The Portugal midfielder has two years remaining on his City contract, and the treble winners will no doubt demand a substantial transfer fee in order to facilitate his departure. It is understood that Silva is inclined towards a move within Europe but does not rule out the possibility of joining Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly at the Saudi club.



Strong chance

Brighton & Hove Albion have place a £100 million price tag on midfielder Moises Caicedo, reports The Guardian. The 21-year-old midfielder is a transfer target for Chelsea as they aim to strengthen their midfield under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Blues are hoping to secure his signature with an offer of around £80 million. The Seagulls, aware of the West London club’s history of record-breaking transfer fees, see Declan Rice's expected £105 million transfer from West Ham to Arsenal as a benchmark. Despite rejecting previous proposals from Arsenal and Chelsea, the club are open to negotiating the sale of the Colombia international.



Strong chance

Inter Milan are considering Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin as a potential replacement for Andre Onana, Fabrizio Romano understands. Trubin, 21, has only 12 months left on his contract at Shakhtar, and Inter eye him as an ideal recruit should current first-choice Onana depart the San Siro this summer. Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in Onana and Trubin with David de Gea out of contract at Old Trafford.



Potential

Newcastle United have held discussions with Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci regarding a possible shock transfer to St James' Park, according to Calciomercato. The 36-year-old centre-back, who boasts over 500 appearances in two spells at Juve, has just one year left on his contract. The Italy international has previously stated his intention to retire at the end of next season, but he is reportedly seeking one final adventure in his career.



Potential

Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg has set his sights on a transfer to Atletico Madrid, the Daily Mail reports. Spurs were hesitant to enter negotiations for the 27-year-old midfielder, but it is understood that talks between the clubs are now advancing. While Bayern Munich has also shown interest in the Denmark international, who spent four years with the German club before moving to the Premier League with Southampton in 2016, Hojbjerg is believed to favour a move to La Liga.

Potential

Roma are eyeing a move for Manchester United's Scott McTominay, according to Sky Sport Italia. The Giallorossi are looking to add an experienced player to their midfield, and the 26-year-old fits the desired profile. The Scotland international, who remains under contract at Old Trafford until June 2025, made 39 appearances for the Red Devils last season. It is reported that the Serie A club are also monitoring Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer and Renato Sanches of Paris Saint-Germain.



Low chance

As West Ham United brace themselves for Declan Rice's departure to Arsenal, they are set to approach Juventus regarding a loan agreement for Denis Zakaria, reports 90min. The 26-year-old defensive midfielder has made only 15 for the Italian club since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in January 2022. The Switzerland international spent last season on loan at Chelsea but struggled to make an impact, featuring in just seven Premier League matches before returning to Turin.