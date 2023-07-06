AC Milan make improved bid for Chelsea's Pulisic while Man United keen on Inter's Onana

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players coming and going.

Strong chance

AC Milan have made an improved offer for Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, according to The Athletic. The Rossonerri have made an improved offer of up to €22 million to the Blues, after having their initial bid of €14m turned down. The West London club have also received a €25m offer from French club Lyon, but the 24-year-old Pulisic rejected this, favouring a move to Milan after agreeing to a deal in principle with the Serie A club. Milan have already reached an agreement with Chelsea for the transfer of Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The 27-year-old midfielder will fill one of the club’s two non-EU registration slots for next season, but Pulisic would not take the final slot as he holds a Croatian passport. This leaves the Italian club free to pursue Villareal’s 24-year-old winger Samuel Chukweezee. Pulisic, who has a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, started just eight Premier League games last season as Chelsea finished 12th.



Manchester United will offer Inter Milan £40 million for goalkeeper Andre Onana, reports ESPN. The Serie A side value the Cameroon international closer to £50m, but there is hope that a compromise can be reached through negotiations. Onana, 27, is understood to be eager to reunite with his former manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford after their time together at Dutch club Ajax.



Cesar Azpilicueta is set to complete a move to Atletico Madrid on a free transfer. The 33-year-old defender was expected to depart Chelsea this summer, with just one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge. The Spain international, who has amassed over 500 appearances for the Blues since his arrival from Marseille in 2012, is expected to join Atletico on a two-year deal.



Inter Miami have already secured Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, and now they are eyeing another Barcelona legend: Andres Iniesta, Marca reports. The MLS team co-owned by David Beckham is looking to reunite the former Bara teammates after the 39-year-old Iniesta announced that he would be leaving the J.League this summer. The former Spain international has spent the past five seasons with Vissel Kobe in Japan, but the news of his impending exit has led to speculation about a potential reunion with Messi and Busquets in Miami.

Expand Autoplay Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets lifts the La Liga trophy after Barca were crowned champions on May 20, 2023. Reuters



Al Ettifaq have submitted an official bid to Atletico Madrid for Alvaro Morata, Relevo understands. Following the appointment of Steven Gerrard as their new manager, the Saudi Arabian club is keen on bolstering their squad immediately, reportedly tabling a bid of €40m for the Spain striker with a potential €10m in add-ons. Morata, 30, has notched 37 goals in 106 appearances for Atletico, but could be the next player to swap Europe for the Saudi Pro League.



Galatasaray are in talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain trio Juan Bernat, Leandro Paredes and Mauro Icardi, according to FootMercato. Icardi spent last season on loan at the Turkish club, scoring 22 goals in 24 appearances, and the 30-year-old Argentine looks set to join the Istanbul club permanently for a fee of €12m. The Ligue 1 champions are said to be keen to negotiate the sales of Bernat and Paredes to Gala, as the French club plans a massive overhaul this summer.



Al Hilal have lodged an official offer to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Thomas Partey and Marco Verratti, as per Rudy Galetti. The Saudi Pro League club has already secured the signings of Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly from Wolves and Chelsea respectively. However, they are currently waiting for responses from the three mentioned players regarding their potential transfers. Their respective clubs, Lazio, Arsenal and PSG, are reportedly open to offers for the players.