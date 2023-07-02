Former Chelsea and Spain star Cesc Fabregas announces retirement

Former Arsenal, Chelsea and Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.

Read more Former Man United midfielder Tom Cleverley retires at the age of 33

The 2010 World Cup winner made the announcement on Saturday after ending the two-year contract he signed with Italian Serie B side Como last summer 12 months early.

He made more than 700 first-team club appearances since making his Arsenal debut as a 16-year-old.

"It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots," he said.

"From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all.

"From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I'll never forget."

He began his career in the Barcelona academy before joining Arsenal as a 16-year-old in 2003. At Arsenal, Fabregas won the 2005 FA Cup.

Expand Autoplay Cesc Fabregas, right, first made a name for himself at Arsenal, where he made his first-team debut age 16 in 2003. Getty Images

He returned to Barcelona in 2011 and spent three years at Camp Nou.

At Barca he won the 2012-13 La Liga title but left the Nou Camp to return to the Premier League with Chelsea a year later, helping the Blues to the league crown in 2015 and 2017.

Fabregas left for Monaco in 2019 and spent the past season with Como in Italy's second tier. He will stay at the club to work with the reserve and youth teams.

His biggest success came with Spain, winning 110 caps and back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012, while providing the assist for the extra-time winner in the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands.

"It's not all sadness though as I'm now going to cross the white line and start coaching the B and Primavera (youth) teams of Como 1907. A club and a project I couldn't be more excited about," he added.

"This charming football team won my heart from the first minute and came to me at the perfect time in my career. I will grab it with both hands.

"So after 20 incredible years full of sacrifice, dedication and joy, it's time to say thank you and goodbye to the beautiful game."