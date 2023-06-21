Iraq beat Iran on penalties to win Under 23 West Asian Championship

Iraq beat neighbours Iran on penalties on Tuesday to be crowned Under 23 West Asia champions.

The game went to a penalty shoot-out after the match at Baghdad’s Al Madina Stadium ended 1-1 after extra time, with hosts Iraq prevailing 5-4 in the shoot-out.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani congratulated the national team for their triumph immediately following the final.

"We congratulate our Iraqi people on the victory of our team … after they performed a heroic performance, through which they deserve to be crowned with the support of the sports fans who, through their conscious encouragement, reflected the expressive image of Iraq that loves life and peace,” Al Sudani said in a statement.

Iraq President Abdul Latif Rashid tweeted his congratulations on hosting a successful tournament: “Our success in hosting the tournament, and before that the 25th Gulf Cup, once again confirms the country’s restoration of its normal state of security, stability, and the strong will of the Iraqis to elevate the country to the position it deserves."