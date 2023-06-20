Steven Gerrard 'not taking up offer' to manage in Saudi Pro League

Steven Gerrard says he will not be accepting an offer at present to manage in the Saudi Pro League.

The former Rangers and Aston Villa manager, 43, is understood to have received a proposal to coach Al Ettifaq, the two-time Saudi Arabian champions.

Gerrard, considered one of Liverpool’s all-time greatest players, was last week pictured at the Dammam club. Ettifaq finished seventh in last season’s Pro League.

However, speaking on UK broadcaster Channel 4 on Monday night before England’s Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia, Gerrard said: “A lot has been said in the media, and a lot of it is not true. I was invited over there to look at a potential offer, which I did.

“I have been analysing that over the last couple of days. But, as we stand right now, I won't be taking that offer up.”

Gerrard has been out of work since October, when he was dismissed by Villa after his team won two of their opening 12 2022/23 Premier League matches. He had been in the role for 11 months.

Before that, the former England captain spent three years in charge of Rangers, guiding the Glasgow club to the Scottish Premier League title in the 2020/21 season.

A number of high-profile names have been linked with Saudi Arabia this summer, as the Pro League experiences a flush of investment.

In December, Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Riyadh club Al Nassr, while earlier this month Al Ittihad, the newly crowned league champions, added to their squad former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. N’Golo Kante, the Chelsea midfielder, is expected to be confirmed as Ittihad's latest signing in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Portugal international Ruben Neves looks set to sign for Al Hilal from Premier League side Wolves, while Chelsea trio Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Hakim Ziyech are believed to have accepted offers to continue their careers in the kingdom. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, their teammate at the Stamford Bridge club, in reportedly also in negotiations with Saudi clubs.