Scotland stun Norway in Euro 2024 qualifier after Haaland strikes

Scotland struck twice late in the game to grab a shock 2-1 win over Norway after superstar Erling Haaland scored in the Group A European Championship 2024 qualifier on Saturday.

Read more Mbappe and Kane on target as France and England ease to Euro 2024 qualifying wins

Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean both struck late goals as Scotland came back from a goal down to stun Haaland's team.

The win moved the Scots to nine points at the top of the group, six ahead of second-placed Spain who have played a game less. Norway are fourth on one point.

Norway struggled to create many decent chances but eventually Haaland, who won the Champions League last week with Manchester City, came to the rescue as he was bundled over in the box by Ryan Porteous.

Haaland's penalty looked to have kickstarted Norway's challenge to reach a first major tournament in 24 years.

But Steve Clarke's men had other plans.

After Haaland fired home his 22nd goal in 24 international appearances from the spot, Norway were left to rue not adding to their lead as Alexander Sorloth blasted inches wide and Sander Berge headed off target from a corner.

Stale Solbakken withdrew his star man with six minutes remaining, leaving Haaland helpless as he watched Scotland's late fightback from the bench.

Firstly, Dykes pounced upon hesitancy in the Norwegian defence to prod home three minutes from time.

The QPR striker turned provider as his cushioned pass teed up McLean to slot coolly into the far corner.

Scotland then saw out six minutes of stoppage time to close in on a second consecutive appearance at the European Championship after a 23-year wait to make a major tournament between 1998 and 2021.

"The character to come back from that is outstanding. I think we can still do better with the ball, but listen, I'll take that all day," a jubilant McLean told BBC Scotland.

Norway captain Martin Odegaard was left speechless after his side's late collapse.

"I can't put words on it. It's tough, that's how football is sometimes, it's brutal," Odegaard told Norway's TV2.

"The only thing we can do is apologise, stand together and fight on."