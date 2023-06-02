Sam Allardyce leaves Leeds United after Premier League relegation

Leeds United on Friday announced the departure of manager Sam Allardyce following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

Allardyce, 68, was brought in to rescue the club in May with only four games remaining but Leeds finished second from bottom, five points away from safety and six above Southampton.

He lost three and drew one of his matches in charge after replacing Javi Gracia.

Leeds said an announcement about the former England manager's replacement would be made soon.

"It has been an honour to manage Leeds United, a great club with an incredible fan base, who deserve to be in the Premier League," said Allardyce in a statement on the club website.

"At this stage in my career I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long-term project, is something I could commit to," he added.

"But I wish the club every success for the future and hope the club returns to the Premier League, where they belong."

Leeds turned to Allardyce, whose former clubs as manager include Bolton, Newcastle, West Ham, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton, after sacking Gracia at the start of last month.

Gracia departed after just 10 weeks and 12 games in the role having replaced Jesse Marsch in February.

Allardyce arrived at Elland Road with the club sitting 17th in the table, outside the bottom three on goal difference.

Leeds lost his first game in charge at Manchester City and after a creditable 2-2 home draw against Newcastle, they surrendered their top-flight status with 3-1 and 4-1 defeats to West Ham and Tottenham.