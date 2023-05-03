Sam Allardyce appointed Leeds boss after Javi Gracia sacked

Leeds United have sacked manager Javi Gracia and appointed former England boss Sam Allardyce to replace him for the rest of the season.

Spaniard Gracia was only in the job for two months. He was brought in until the end of the season to succeed the sacked Jesse Marsch in February. Director of football Victor Orta, who joined the club from Middlesbrough in 2017, has left by mutual consent.

"Leeds United can confirm Javi Gracia will leave the club, with our remaining four games overseen by experienced head coach Sam Allardyce," a statement released by the Yorkshire club on Wednesday said. "We thank Javi and his team for their efforts under difficult circumstances."

When Gracia took over, Leeds were in the Premier League relegation zone in 17th place. The former Watford boss won three of his first six games as Leeds climbed to 13th.

But after a poor run that included a 5-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace and a 6-1 mauling by Liverpool at Elland Road, they had slipped back into 17th spot.

Sunday's 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth meant that Gracia won just three of the 11 games he was in charge.

Leeds, who face Manchester City, have lost four of their last five games and face a tough run-in that includes home games against Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur and a trip to West Ham.

Allardyce, the former Bolton, West Ham and Everton manager, has been out of work since he left West Bromwich Albion when they were relegated from the Premier League in 2020/21.

The 68-year-old's short spell as England manager lasted just 67 days as he resigned after was caught up in a corruption scandal in a newspaper sting.

On the departure of director of football Orta, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani said: "I am deeply saddened by the way that this chapter closes as Victor has been responsible for some of the best moments of my time as owner of Leeds United and I thank him and his people for all they have done in the past six years.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear said: "Victor's passion and energy to 'make Leeds great again' has been unmatched and we owe him a lot. Despite our current challenges he leaves a legacy in a revolutionised football operation and a pipeline of young talent that will perform for Leeds for many years to come. From a personal perspective he has been a great friend."

