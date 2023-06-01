What next for Jose Mourinho after Roma's Europa League final defeat?

Jose Mourinho lost his first European final on Wednesday as his Roma lost out to Europa League kings Sevilla in on penalties.

Contesting his sixth final in a Uefa competition, Mourinho could only watch as his players lost their nerve in the shoot-out, losing 4-1 on penalties after the match had finished 1-1 after extra time.

What he said

The Portuguese, 60, threw his future at the club into doubt after the match, saying his was "too tired to do the job as a trainer, as a spokesman of the club, to fight every time".

Mourinho told reporters that questions over his future were "not important at the moment", adding he was looking forward to going on holiday at the end of the season.

Roma are sixth in Serie A with one match remaining and can not catch AC Milan, who finished fourth to take Italy's final Champions League berth for next season.

First European final defeat

Mourinho had never lost a European final before Wednesday, having last year led Roma to the inaugural Europa Conference League title, becoming the first coach to win all the European trophies.

Losing was clearly a painful experience for the Portuguese who handed his runners-up medal to a fan in the stand after the presentation.

"That's what I did, I don't want silver medals. I don't keep silver medals, so I gave it away," he told Movistar.

Mourinho told ITV Italy after the game: “I’ve won five finals and I lost this one, but I’m coming back home proud again. The boys gave everything.

“We felt pressure against a team that has more talent than us. We lost a game but not dignity.

“I’ve never gone home prouder than today, even when I won. We had also worked hard on penalties but … we missed two – but all together, not only the penalty takers.”

Link with PSG

Mourinho has been rumoured to take over at Paris Saint-Germain next season where the future of current head coach Christophe Galtier looks increasingly uncertain.

Former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss Mourinho has a contract at Roma until June 2024 and told Sky Sports Italia after Wednesday's defeat: "I spoke to the club in December when I had that approach from the Portuguese national team.

"I have not had any contact with anyone else since then. I have a year left on my contract and this is the situation."

On referee Anthony Taylor

Mourinho also criticised referee Anthony Taylor, adding that the Englishman showed too many yellow cards.

"It was an intense, masculine, vibrant game with a referee who seemed Spanish. It was yellow, yellow, yellow all the time," he said. "We are accustomed to the influence of referees in our games, it's nothing new, but I didn't expect it in a European final."

