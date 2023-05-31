Manchester United’s Anthony Martial ruled out of FA Cup final through injury

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has been ruled out of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester City due to a hamstring injury.

Martial picked up the problem in United’s final Premier League game of the season after stepping off the bench on Sunday against Fulham and scans have revealed the full extent of the damage.

What United said

United said in a statement: “Anthony Martial is out of Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup final against Manchester City due to injury.

“The France international strained his hamstring towards the end of Sunday’s 2-1 win against Fulham at Old Trafford.

“Assessments have since revealed a muscle tear that rules the 27-year-old out of the Wembley showdown.”

Rashford's return

Though Martial has been ruled out, United manager Erik ten Hag will be boosted by the return from injury of leading scorer Marcus Rashford.

The England forward missed the Premier League victories over Wolves and Bournemouth with a leg injury but played just over an hour and also scored in the 4-1 victory in over Chelsea in United's penultimate league game as well as the full 90 minutes against Fulham last Sunday.

Rashford, 25, has enjoyed his most prolific season, scoring 30 goals across competitions

Other options

Ten Hag could also turn to Wout Weghorst. The Dutch striker has been limited in his appearances of late, and Saturday's match will be his last in a United shirt following the end of his loan from Burnley.

United are looking to end their season on a high after winning the League Cup in February and a third-place finish in the Premier League that qualified them for next season's Champions League.

Man United v Fulham ratings