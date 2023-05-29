Chelsea v Newcastle player ratings: Sterling 8, Havertz 3; Trippier 4, Gordon 7

Frank Lampard signed off as Chelsea manager with a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge that meant he failed to register a home win during his interim tenure.

It took a Kieran Trippier own goal, the defender deflecting the ball into the net midway through the first half, to cancel out Anthony Gordon’s early strike and spare the outgoing coach the ignominy of a ninth defeat in his 11 games in charge.

Newcastle had already sealed their objective and qualified for the Champions League, but they had not come to west London to hand Lampard the consolation of a victory to cap his brief reign, and so played with purpose and style.

For Chelsea at the end of an awful season, there were at last flashes of a brighter future with Noni Madueke, Lewis Hall and substitute Carey Chukwuemeka – none of them older than 21 – the outstanding trio.

Former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to have agreed terms on a three-year contract to become new Chelsea head coach with the Argentine expected to be officially installed on Monday.