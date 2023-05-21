Bournemouth v Man United player ratings: Brooks 8, Solanke 6; Casemiro 8, Martial 6

Casemiro's spectacular first-half goal proved decisive as Manchester United won 1-0 away to Bournemouth on Saturday to move within sight of Champions League qualification.

Erik ten Hag's side would have been assured of a place among Europe's elite next season had Liverpool lost to Aston Villa but their arch-rivals came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw.

Even so United now need just one point from their remaining two Premier League games this season – with the London duo of Chelsea and Fulham visiting Old Trafford on Thursday and a week on Sunday respectively – to be assured of a Champions League place.

That would mean Ten Hag had achieved his key target in his first season in charge, with United having already won the League Cup ahead of next month's FA Cup final against local rivals Manchester City at Wembley.

Marcus Rashford missed out for three-times European champions United with an unspecified illness, the England forward having also been sidelined from last week's 2-0 win over Wolves due to a leg injury.

But despite his absence, United took just nine minutes to go ahead on the south coast.

Christian Eriksen's floated cross into the box was flicked into the path of Casemiro by defender Marcos Senesi before the Brazilian midfielder hooked in an acrobatic volley.

United were not at their best but did enough to contain Bournemouth, who went close to levelling late on through Kieffer Moore after David De Gea had denied them with a string of reflex saves.

You can see the player ratings from Saturday's game in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile devce.