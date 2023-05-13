Manchester United v Wolves player ratings: Antony 8; Martial 6; Bentley 8, Costa 4

Alejandro Garnacho returned from injury with a bang as the Manchester United teenager wrapped up a victory against Wolves that gets their Champions League qualification quest back on track.

Back-to-back defeats at Brighton and West Ham allowed rivals Liverpool to move within a point of the Red Devils in fourth, as Erik ten Hag's side risked allowing a positive season to end badly.

United alleviated the pressure somewhat by returning to winning ways thanks to Anthony Martial's close-range finish and substitute Garnacho's stoppage-time goal in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Wolves.

Antony's intelligent pass set up the France international to score the opening goal – just his fifth in the Premier League this term – in front of former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Garnacho scored United's second when the teenager raced through in the fourth minute of stoppage time before firing past Dan Bentley in the Wolves goal.

United remain fourth in the table but are level on points with third-placed Newcastle United and have opened up a four-point gap on Liverpool in fifth with three games to go.

“We had a tough week,” said United manager Erik ten Hag. “Three days ago we dropped important points [at West Ham] because of individual mistakes but also low energy levels. That can't be [acceptable]. Today we bounced back.

“Tiredness can never be an excuse. As a Man Utd player you have to deliver. You have to match high standards, give the performance, and take the responsibility as an individual and as a team.

“[Winning today] it means nothing if you are not in the top three or four. We have to fight for that. We have to stay calm, stay focused and go to the next game. We need to make sure we have the right energy levels so we can fight and make sure we get it over the line.

“In terms of the way we play, I think we have a base. Also in the culture, we have a base. But we know we have to make those next steps for really competing with the top two.”

