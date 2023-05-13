Aston Villa v Tottenham player ratings: Luiz 8, Ramsey 9; Richarlison 3, Kane 7

Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz ignited Aston Villa's Europa League charge after a vital win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Unai Emery's side moved level on points with sixth-placed Spurs with two games left in the race for Europe following Saturday's 2-1 victory.

They were superior in every way, with Emi Buendia hitting the bar, and remain in the hunt for a surprise European spot after recovering from successive defeats.

Jacob Ramsey's tidy eighth-minute finish was followed by Douglas Luiz's free-kick while Harry Kane scored a consolation from the penalty spot after he was fouled by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

“We needed this win today,” said Ramsey. “The atmosphere was electric and we made a fast start in both halves. We were unfortunate not to keep a clean sheet.

“The boss is spot on nine times out of 10. He said the danger would be their counter-attacks with their pace and I think we dealt with that well today.

“When [Unai Emery] came in, we just clicked. As the weeks have gone on, we've got stronger. Everyone has built into his ideas. We need to continue this form.

Wretched Tottenham, aimless and lifeless, looked anything but a side competing for the top six.

Just 13 months ago at Villa Park they ran riot as a Son Heung-min hat-trick inspired a 4-0 win but, despite a brief second-half improvement, it was a performance which underlined their continued regression.

“The start wasn't good again going 1-0 down., said Spurs caretaker manager Ryan Mason. “As the game settled more in the second half I thought we were the team that was creating more naturally. Obviously to concede the second goal and in the manner we did, after missing a big opportunity, it was disappointing.

“It's something we've spoken about. It's happened far too many times. If we want to be a big team, challenging at the top of the table, that can't happen.”

