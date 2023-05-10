Jack Grealish confident 'unstoppable' Man City can finish the job against Real Madrid

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish is confident he and his teammates can finish the job against Real Madrid when the two meet in next week's Champions League semi-final second leg, saying City feel "unstoppable" at home.

City have been imperious at the Etihad Stadium this year, winning all 14 matches since the turn of the year.

A 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu in Tuesday's first leg leaves the tie finely poised ahead of next Wednesday's return match.

Both goals came from spectacular strikes from outside the box as Kevin De Bruyne cancelled out Vinicius Junior's opener.

"At the Etihad at the moment we feel unstoppable," Grealish told BT Sport.

"We came here tonight to try and win, but I think it shows our character to go a goal down and come back. In the end it was a fair result."

City are now unbeaten in 21 games in all competitions as they chase a treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

But they were not at their fluent best as Madrid successfully cut the supply line to 51-goal striker Erling Haaland.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates with teammates after scoring the equaliser against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first-leg match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on May 9, 2023. AFP

The visitors had dominated possession until they were hit by the Real sucker punch when Vinicius drove forward and fired into the top corner on 36 minutes.

But the roles were reversed after the break as just when City appeared on the ropes, they hit back when De Bruyne drilled past his Belgian international teammate Thibaut Courtois.

"When we were better, they scored. When they were better, we scored," said City boss Guardiola. "Tight game, Bernabeu, a semi-final always is difficult. 1-1 and we have a final next Wednesday at home with our people."

Title-holders Real Madrid are chasing a record-extending 15th European Cup to add to the Copa del Rey title. By contrast, City are chasing an elusive first Champions League title and only second appearance in a final having lost previously to Chelsea in 2021.

Player ratings

REAL MADRID RATINGS: Thibaut Courtois - 8. Produced three vital saves but was powerless to stop De Bruyne's stunning strike. A top performance from a top goalkeeper. Reuters

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti was booked amid commotion on the touchline as De Bruyne celebrated his 67th-minute equaliser.

The Italian revealed afterwards he had been complaining the ball went out of play in the build-up to the City goal. He also claimed he had seen proof he was correct.

Ancelotti said: “The ball was off the pitch. Technology said it and I don’t understand why VAR didn’t check it.

“The referee didn’t pay attention to many things tonight.”

Ancelotti, however, was happy enough with his side’s performance and the state of the tie.

He said: “We have to play like this again next week. Our strategy was good, we weren’t worried when they had possession.

“Then the second half was completely different. We had the ball and created opportunities. We are very satisfied. “