Premier League predictions: Man City take charge of title race after Arsenal held to draw

The Premier League season has entered its final few weeks and, as predicted, there is still all to play for at both ends of the table.

Manchester City edged ahead in the fiercely-contested title battle after Wednesday's 3-0 win over West Ham, and the defending champions are back in action again on Saturday when they host a Leeds United side hoping the arrival of Sam Allardyce can prevent relegation.

Also on Saturday, Chelsea will aim to avoid a fifth straight league defeat but the beleaguered Blues travel to an in-form Bournemouth who could climb above them in the table with victory. At the same time, Tottenham host Crystal Palace and Wolves welcome Aston Villa to Molineux for a Midlands derby.

On Sunday, Arsenal will hope to keep pace with City but face a tough trip to third-placed Newcastle United, before West Ham face Manchester United at London Stadium.

There are then three matches on Monday, all of which could play a major role in the relegation scrap as Leicester City travel to face Fulham and Brighton host Everton, before arguably the biggest game of the weekend when Nottingham Forest take on Southampton at the City Ground.

Check out the predictions for this weekend's Premier League matches in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on thee arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.