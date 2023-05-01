Newcastle v Southampton player ratings: Wilson 9, Gordon 6; Armstrong 7, Lyanco 5

Substitute Callum Wilson scored twice as Newcastle United fought back from a goal down to beat Southampton 3-1 at St James' Park on Sunday.

The Premier League's bottom club went in at the break with a shock lead thanks to Stuart Armstrong's finish from a Kamaldeen Suleman cross.

But Newcastle manager Eddie Howe brought on Wilson for Anthony Gordon at half-time and the Magpies dominated the second period.

Wilson, who scored twice in the 4-1 win at Everton last Thursday, poked home Alexander Isak's cross before seeing a header turned over the bar by Alex McCarthy in the Saints goal.

The former Bournemouth striker then had the ball in the net again only for the goal to be disallowed for offside against Wilson after a VAR check.

But Southampton's relief was short-lived as an own goal by Theo Walcott, following a Kieran Trippier corner that was headed on by Sven Botman, put Eddie Howe's side in front in the 79th minute.

The third goal arrived two minutes later when Southampton substitute when a hopeful ball forward saw Ainsley Maitland-Niles, under pressure from Joe Willock, gift the ball to Callum Wilson who rounded McCarthy and calmly finish for his 15th of the season.

Wilson almost had a hat-trick in injury-time when his strike hit the bar, looped up in the air and then struck the top of the bar again before falling behind for a goal kick.

The win kept Newcastle third in the table and on course for the Champions League next season, as they sit nine points clear of fifth-place Liverpool with five games left.

In their last three games, Howe's team have now beaten Tottenham Hotspur 6-1, Everton 4-1 and now Southampton 3-1. Next up is second-top Arsenal on Tyneside next Sunday.

For Southampton, the end of their decade-long residence in the top flight appears to be drawing ever closer. They have 24 points with four games remaining, six points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

