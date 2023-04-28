Callum Wilson: Newcastle 'in touching distance' of securing top four after win at Everton

Callum Wilson has said Newcastle United are now within "touching distance" of securing a place in the Premier League top four and guaranteeing Champions League football next season after the comfortable win at struggling Everton on Thursday night.

Wilson opened the scoring at Goodison Park in the first half and grabbed his second shortly after Joelinton had doubled Newcastle's lead in the 72nd minute. Dwight McNeil pulled one back for Everton but a minute later, Jacob Murphy struck to seal an emphatic 4-1 victory.

The win moves Newcastle on to 62 points, eight clear of fifth-placed Tottenham who have played one game more. Manchester United, in fifth, trail the Magpies by two points but have played one game fewer.

Should Newcastle, who have won six and lost once in their past seven games including a 6-1 thrashing of Tottenham, maintain their good form they will return to the Champions League next season for the first time in 20 years.

"It's getting closer," Wilson, 31, said. "It's in our hands, we don't have many games left and we're still picking up points while teams around us drop points, so it's down to us how much we want it. It's in touching distance now and a few more wins should get us closer to it."

Wilson's double at Goodison took the England striker's Premier League goals tally to 13 for the season, some way off leading scorer Erling Haaland's 33 but two ahead of Newcastle teammate Alexander Isak's 11 in the battle to be the club's leading marksman.

"Any striker wants to score goals and wants to be at the top of the charts, whether that's for the club or in the league," Wilson said. "Playing in the No 9 role, it's inevitable that you want to score goals and be the top scorer.

"It's something you can focus on. Obviously, the [Premier League] Golden Boot is gone so you just want to get as close to 15 and then 20 as you can."

Expand Autoplay Joelinton celebrates with teammates Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes after scoring the Newcastle United's second goal in their 4-1 Premier League win over Everton at Goodison Park, on April 27, 2023. Getty

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said he was pleased with his team's second-half performance after being below their best during the first 45 minutes.

"First half was not perfect but second half was very good, we scored some very good goals," Howe said. "Second half we really put our foot to the floor and showed what we are capable of."

The defeat leaves Everton still rooted in the relegation zone, two points adrift of safety, and with a huge task ahead to extend their 69-year stay in the English top flight.

No side has scored fewer goals than Everton in the Premier League this season and they were again made to pay for a lack of cutting edge despite an impressive start.

"The game changed on their second goal and that is what we have to change," said Everton manager Sean Dyche. "At 2-0 it is difficult but you are still in it and our reaction to that was so soft."