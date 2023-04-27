Rebrov backs stand-in goalkeeper Bu Sanda to deliver for Al Ain in President’s Cup

Al Ain manager Serhiy Rebrov has backed stand-in goalkeeper Mohammed Bu Sanda to rise to the occasion in the President’s Cup final against Sharjah at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium on Friday.

The Al Ain stopper will look to make up for the absence of UAE international Khalid Eisa, who is serving suspension for a red card he picked up in the semi-final against Al Wasl.

Despite the Eisa-shaped hole in the squad, Rebrov is confident Bu Sanda will deliver in the title match between holders Sharjah and league champions Al Ain.

“Not taking away anything from Khalid, but for me, Bu Sanda deserves to be playing in the final,” Rebrov said at the pre-match conference in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

“He’s an absolute professional. He’s always one of the first to arrive for training and he’s done nothing wrong whenever he is provided with an opportunity. I think he is as good as anyone we have in that position.

“Anything can happen in a game. We must understand this, but for me, it’s important we trust every player to do what is best for us. I’m not afraid of this situation. I have full faith in Bu Sanda.”

Al Ain will be taking positives from their 2-0 win over Sharjah in the Adnoc Pro League eight days ago. They were held by Baniyas 2-2 in their last league game on Sunday, setting the stage for a keen contest on Friday.

“I think everybody knows how important the President’s Cup is. The players understand this,” the Ukrainian added.

Expand Autoplay Sharjah players and staff celebrate winning the 2022 President’s Cup after defeating Al Wahda 1-0 at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain. Victor Besa / The National

“Last year, we failed to go beyond the semi-final and this year we have taken one step forward. Now we are in the final and we want to take another step forward and win this title.”

His Sharjah counterpart Cosmin Olaroiu, meanwhile, is hoping to replicate the success of last year.

“We have the privilege to play in the President’s Cup final for the second time in succession,” the Romanian said.

“To play in a final is a happy occasion for the players and us, the technical staff. We are going to play against a very tough team. We know them and they know us. We met them as recently as last week in the Pro League.

“I hope everyone will enjoy this game and both teams provide the best football for everyone.”

Olaroiu’s side arrive in the final after losing their last two league games, to Al Ain and Kalba. Despite the lack of form, the manager believes his team is in a good position.

“We have come a long way to reach the final,” he said. “We have made a lot of sacrifices and spent a lot of energy, and we want to finish this competition in the best way possible.

“It’s true we lost the last two games. This happens in football. It’s not in our minds to lose any game. We lost to Kalba after losing to Al Ain. I don’t want to find excuses for those defeats but when we are preparing for a final, you take some risks.

“That’s the price you pay when you have to preserve some of the key players for a final.

"Al Ain is a team that wants to start strong with their offensive play and we hope to hold them off and chances of winning this trophy. We are going to fight hard for it.”