President's Cup final: All you need to know about Sharjah v Al Ain

The President’s Cup final takes place in Abu Dhabi this weekend, with Sharjah and Al Ain battling it out for the most coveted cup in UAE football. Here are the details.

What is it?

The 2022/23 President’s Cup. The competition, which began in December, was revised this season to comprise 32 teams from the top two divisions in UAE football: the Adnoc Pro League and the First Division. The President’s Cup, now in its 46th edition, is considered the highest-valued cup in Emirati football.

When is it?

Friday, April 28, 7:25pm. Gates open at 4:25pm.

Where is it?

Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Who’s playing?

Holders Sharjah take on current league champions Al Ain in a tie that pits together two of the most successful clubs in the competition.

Last season, Sharjah defeated Al Wahda in the final by a solitary goal to claim a ninth President’s Cup. Only Shabab Al Ahli (formerly Al Ahli) have won more, with 10. Al Ain, meanwhile, sit third on the all-time charts having lifted the trophy seven times - most recently in 2018.

Sharjah are managed by Asian football’s hugely decorated coach Cosmin Olaroiu, and boast players of the calibre of former Roma, Juventus and Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic, former Valencia, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer and ex-Benfica winger Ciao Lucas.

Al Ain, meanwhile, are led by manager Serhiy Rebrov, who guided his side to last season’s Adnoc Pro League title – his debut campaign in UAE football. The team is spearheaded by Togo marksman Kodjo Laba, the current top scorer in the 2022/23 league, and includes former West Ham United winger Andriy Yarmolenko and marauding left-back Erik.

How they got here

Sharjah: R32: Bye / R16: 2-1 Al Nasr / QF: 2-1 Al Jazira / SF: 3-2 (agg) Ajman

Al Ain: R32: 4-0 Dibba Al Fujairah / R16: 1-0 Khorfakkan / QF: 2-0 Shabab Al Ahli / SF: 1-0 (agg) Al Wasl

How to watch in UAE

Tickets for the match can be found on Platinumlist. Prices start at Dh30. The match will also be televised on AD Sports TV, Dubai Sports TV and Sharjah Sports TV, as well as Fifa+.