David de Gea hails Manchester United for spot on response to Euro exit in FA Cup

After the horror of Manchester United’s performance in Sevilla on Thursday, Manchester United needed a response against Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi final at Wembley. They got one, winning on penalties after the game ended goalless after extra time.

“It was a very tough game, both teams played well,” said goalkeeper David de Gea. “We created chances, they created chances. At the end we finished on penalties: both teams took them very well with great penalties.”

De Gea was spotted trying to unsettle Brighton during the shootout. “I tried to put some pressure on the last taker and he missed the target,” he explained to Sony Sports Network after Brighton’s Solly March blazed his penalty over the bar.

“I just went close to him and tried to talk with the referee and the player. I said some things. I cannot say what I said to him but I just tried to put a bit more pressure on him.

“Sometimes it works, sometimes not. It worked for that penalty, then Victor [Lindelof] finished with a great penalty and we are in the final.

“We always prepare the pens, but sometimes players know that we prepare the pens and they change [their plans]. I was nearly taking a couple of them, but they took them really well.”

The Spaniard, who United want to keep though on a lower salary than his current contract, made some key saves during the match against an excellent Brighton side.

“Very good team,” said De Gea of the Seagulls. “They know what they do really well. They create some big chances but I made two or three good saves to keep the team in the game. We fought for every ball.”

The mood contrasted with Thursday after the 3-0 defeat by Sevilla in the Europa League. “It was a rubbish performance from everyone,” said De Gea of the game in Spain. “No desire, no energy or nothing. It happens that when you go into European competitions with no energy, no passion, then they beat you like they did.

“It was a bad game, but we had a massive game today and we show that when we fight and we are together and we want to win, then it’s totally different.”

Manchester City await back at Wembley on June 3, in the first ever all Manchester FA Cup final. “It’s still a long way until the final,” said De Gea. “We still have massive games to come in the Premier League. We want to finish in the top four.

“It has not been easy because some teams are fighting for the same places so we have to be really focused on the Premier League, then we have time to prepare for the final and we know we are going to play against one of the best teams for sure in Europe, in the world. We showed it already that we can beat them at Old Trafford like we did.”

United’s defence continues to miss key players, but De Gea praised those who played against Brighton. “Big credit to all of them,” he added. “It’s not easy when you have big injuries to the defender section and then the guys have been brilliant and played so well. It’s not easy against Brighton because they are so good.

“They showed that in how they play and how they move, everyone wants the ball. It’s a great team but we beat them.”