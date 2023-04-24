Brighton v Manchester United ratings: Caicedo 9, Mac Allister 8; De Gea 8, Rashford 6

Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion in a thrilling penalty shootout in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday after the game finished 0-0 after extra time to set up the first-ever all-Manchester clash in the final.

READ MORE Manchester United reach FA Cup final after penalty shoot-out win over Brighton

Solly March, Brighton's seventh player to step up to the spot in the shootout, launched the ball over the bar, before Victor Lindelof found the net to secure a 7-6 shootout victory for United.

The nail-biting finale was a fitting ending after 120 goalless minutes of wild swings in a game that careened from end to end all night.

Treble-chasing Manchester City await in the final after they beat Sheffield United 3-0 in their semi on Saturday.

Sunday's semi was a rematch of the 1983 final, when Brighton lost to United in the south coast side's only appearance in the showcase game.

Erik ten Hag's United, 12-times FA Cup winners, are chasing a cup double after winning the League Cup in February.

The FA Cup final is on June 3 at Wembley.

Check out the photo gallery above for the player ratings from Wembley as Jon Turner assesses the Brighton players and Andy Mitten provides his take on Manchester United. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.